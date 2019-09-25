The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GTT, IFF, NTAP and VAL

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 to July 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

GTT Communications, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) following GTT's acquisition of Interoute Communications Holdings S.A., there were delays in migrating Interoute’s legacy systems and processes into GTT’s client management database system; (2) Interoute had made a strategic priority shift to sell cloud services that was a higher percentage of Interoute’s sales in the two years leading up to the acquisition; (3) a material percentage of the Interoute sales representatives were not productive at selling GTT’s core cloud networking services; (4) GTT was unable to yield as many Interoute salespeople because Interoute had hired many sales people focused on cloud services and allowed underperforming sales representatives to remain at Interoute; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the GTT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/gtt-communications-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)

Class Period: May 7, 2018 to August 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 11, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Frutarom Industries Ltd. ("Frutarom"), which the Company acquired in 2018, had bribed customers in Russia and Ukraine; (2) senior management at Frutarom were aware of such improper payments; (3) as a result, Frutarom’s financial results were materially overstated; (4) as a result of the improper payments, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; (5) the Company had not completed adequate due diligence before acquiring Frutarom; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unlikely to achieve purported synergies from the acquisition; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the IFF lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/international-flavors-fragrances-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NTAP)

Class Period: May 22, 2019 to August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period NetApp, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; (3) as a result, the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the NTAP lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/netapp-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL)

Class Period: April 11, 2019 to July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Valaris plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s second quarter 2019 results; (iii) the merger leading to Valaris’s establishment could not deliver on its touted benefits; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the VAL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/valaris-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com



