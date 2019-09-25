Global Mineral Products Market Analysis 2014-2019 & 2022F - Size & Growth, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Market Shares, Trends & Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mineral Products Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the mineral products? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global mineral products market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global mineral products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global mineral products market.



Advanced ceramics are cost effective and are considered to be better alternatives to metals, plastics and glass because of their ability to offer better performance. Advanced Ceramics are identified by their high chemical purity and careful processing. It is used as thermal barrier coating in hot part of engines, ceramic composite, thermal protection system, engine components and even in sensors and antennas.



For instance, the advanced ceramics market is expected to grow from $7.15 Billion in 2015 to $10.41 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5%, thus indicating an increase in the usage of advanced ceramics.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider metal and mineral manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The mineral products market section of the report gives context. It compares the mineral products market with other segments of the metal and mineral manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, mineral products indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Mineral Products Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Mineral Products Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Mineral Products Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Mineral Products Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Mineral Products Market Trends & Strategies



8. Mineral Products Market Size & Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



9. Mineral Products Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Mineral Products Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Mineral Products Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Mineral Products Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Mineral Products Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Mineral Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



11. Mineral Products Market Segments

11.1. Global Cement And Concrete Product Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Cement Manufacturing, Ready-Mix Concrete Manufacturing, Concrete Pipe, Brick, And Block Manufacturing, Other Concrete Product Manufacturing

11.2. Global Glass And Glass Product Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Flat Glass, Container Glass, Glassware & Other Glass Products

11.3. Global Other Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.4. Global Clay Product And Refractory Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Pottery, Ceramics, And Plumbing Fixture Manufacturing, Clay Building Material And Refractories Manufacturing

11.5. Global Lime And Gypsum Product Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Lime Product Manufacturing, Gypsum Product Manufacturing



12. Mineral Products Market Metrics

12.1. Mineral Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Mineral Products Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Lafargeholcim Ltd.

CRH PLC

Cemex SAB de CV

HeidelbergCement AG

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

