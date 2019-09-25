Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that Matthew Pauls, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. The details of the conferences are as follows:



2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Friday, October 4 at 8:55 am ET

InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

The Company’s presentation will be webcast live and archived on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.strongbridgebio.com.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge’s rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied in Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The Company’s rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

