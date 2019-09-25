OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ:KIDS), an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today that Mark Throdahl, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Bailey, Executive Vice President, are scheduled to participate at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference being held October 2-4, 2019 in New York, NY.



Event: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings Location: InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel Date: Friday, October 4, 2019 Time: 1:10-1:40 pm ET (followed by breakout session at 1:45-2:15 pm ET)

Investors attending the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with OrthoPediatrics management may do so by contacting their Cantor Fitzgerald representative, or Emma Poalillo of The Ruth Group at epoalillo@theruthgroup.com.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 31 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States.

Investor Contacts

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui / Emma Poalillo

(646) 536-7035 / 7024

tbui@theruthgroup.com / epoalillo@theruthgroup.com







