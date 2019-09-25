GREATERGOOD.ORG RECEIVES GENEROUS $85,000 GRANT FROM PETSMART CHARITIES® TO HELP SUPPORT THE VICTIMS OF HURRICANE DORIAN

Hundreds of Pets Impacted by Storm in the Bahamas to Receive Critical Animal Care Supplies

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreaterGood.org , a national non-profit benefitting people, pets and the planet, receives a generous $85,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, to help support the hundreds of pets affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“We are very grateful for the support PetSmart Charities is contributing so we are able to provide critical animal supplies to the hundreds of homeless and displaced pets of Hurricane Dorian,” said Liz Baker, CEO of GreaterGood.org.

This donation will be used for critical animal care supplies supporting emergency temporary animal sheltering as well as animal search and rescue teams. The funding also provided a necessary water pump for the Humane Society of Grand Bahama. Additionally, Rescue Bank, a Signature Program of GreaterGood.org, is providing more than 534,000 pounds of pet food.



“The devastation from Hurricane Dorian is immense, and we know the need for support of recovery and relief efforts is equally as great,” said Deborah Turcott, acting president of PetSmart Charities. “With the support of our generous donors, it is our hope this funding supports the many needs of affected pets and helps reunite displaced pets and families throughout the southeastern U.S. and the Bahamas.”

For a full list of disaster relief efforts made possible by GreaterGood.org to help pets and people impacted by Hurricane Dorian and to learn how to support them, please visit:

https://greatergood.org/blog/2019/08/30/preparing-for-hurricane-dorian-2/

About GreaterGood.org

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 12 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $250 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps to find forever homes and families for more than 600,000 shelter pets each year. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting almost $400 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 16 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

