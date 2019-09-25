Mariner Wealth Advisors Acquires Team in Nashville and Adds Industry Veteran to Scottsdale, Ariz. Office

The firm is also opening a new office in Wichita, Kan.

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner Wealth Advisors, the wealth advisory firm nationally ranked by Barron’s as a top four RIA Firm each year since 20161, today announced it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the assets of Snow Creek Wealth Management, LLC, located in Nashville, Tenn. Mariner Wealth Advisors also announced the hire of industry veteran Eddie Dulin, at its Scottsdale, Ariz. office.



“We are incredibly excited to establish a presence in the Nashville market and to bring the talent of these individuals to Mariner Wealth Advisors,” said Marty Bicknell, CEO and president of Mariner Wealth Advisors. “The Snow Creek team and Eddie Dulin share our focus of putting clients’ interests first with a commitment to providing holistic wealth advisory services. These are exciting times for our organization. I’m thrilled to be able to offer the capabilities that both Eddie and the Snow Creek team bring to Mariner Wealth Advisors as we continue to develop our advisory presence nationwide.”

Snow Creek helps individuals, families, estates and trusts build, preserve and manage wealth by providing services such as asset management and financial planning. The firm, with more than $300 million assets under management2, is led by partners David Goldberg and Larry Sacks, who, combined, have more than 60 years of experience providing wealth advice. Both Goldberg and Sacks will remain with Mariner Wealth Advisors and continue to manage the Nashville location. Joining Mariner Wealth Advisors provides the team with access to additional resources and infrastructure that will support its strategic focus and desire to continue to develop the next generation of leaders.

“This opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Goldberg. “As our wealth management business continues to expand in Nashville, and with our desires to continue offering our clients holistic wealth advice, we knew we couldn’t go it alone. We needed to align ourselves with an established firm. Joining Mariner Wealth Advisors allows us to focus solely on advising clients, while tapping the experience and depth of their larger team to offer additional services and opportunities to our clients.”

“The fact that Mariner Wealth Advisors has its own trust company really excites us,” Sacks added. “Being able to utilize the trust company to support our clients’ current and future needs is an important step in putting the client first.”

In addition to expanding its geographic presence, Mariner Wealth Advisors is growing the strength of its existing team with the hire of Eddie Dulin in Scottsdale, Ariz. Dulin brings over 20 years of experience implementing customized financial strategies for affluent families, individual clients and businesses. Dulin most recently served as a senior financial advisor and senior vice president of wealth management at Merrill Lynch.

Further Expansion

Mariner Wealth Advisors is also opening a new office in Wichita, Kan. Jason Craine, a senior wealth advisor currently based in the Overland Park, Kan. office, is relocating to the Wichita office which is currently set to open in early November. Craine has more than seven years of experience in developing wealth advisory solutions based on the needs of individual clients.

About Mariner Wealth Advisors

At Mariner Wealth Advisors, we are guided by a client-first approach in everything we do. We foster an environment of integrity, trust and loyalty as we build long-term relationships with clients. Our clients are surrounded by a dedicated team of experienced and credentialed advisors who are, in turn, supported by technical professionals. The result? Comprehensive advice customized to your needs and driven by our clients’ specific goals. Founded in 2006 with $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner Wealth Advisors has grown to more than $30.1 billion in assets under advisement as of June 30, 2019.

About Snow Creek Wealth Management, LLC

For more than a decade, Snow Creek has been helping clients build, preserve and manage wealth. They provide a single source for managing and preserving wealth by integrating financial planning with accounting, investment management and financial goals.

1Barron’s awarded the 2019 #4 and 2018 #3 Top RIA Firms rankings to Mariner, LLC d/b/a Mariner Wealth Advisors based on data compiled for Mariner Wealth Advisors and the 2017 #2 and 2016 #1 rankings to Mariner Holdings based upon data compiled for Mariner Holdings’ registered investment adviser subsidiaries. Barron's has transitioned the name of the 2016 inaugural award of Top Independent Advisory Firms to the Top RIA Firms. The number of firms included in the rankings were: 20 (2016), 30 (2017), 40 (2018) and 50 (2019). Barron’s publishes rankings based upon a number of criteria and the firms’ filings with the SEC were used to cross-check the data provided. The listing includes numbers of clients, employees, advisors, offices and state locations. The award is not indicative of future performance and there is no guarantee of future investment success. For additional information visit www.barons.com.

2Snow Creek Wealth Management’s AUM as of Sept. 19, 2019.

Heather Valle

hvalle@hotpaperlantern.com

212 931 6184



