Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Cangello First to Offer Preservation Rhinoplasty in New York City

/EIN News/ -- New York City, New York, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Cangello, MD is pleased to offer preservation rhinoplasty at his New York City plastic surgery practice. Dr. Cangello is one of the only plastic surgeons in the country with experience in preservation rhinoplasty and he is excited to bring this innovative surgical technique to patients who are seeking natural-looking nose surgery. He recently attended the first Italian Preservation Rhinoplasty Conference in Rome, which was sponsored by Dr. Valerio Finocchi, with whom Dr. Cangello completed a surgical fellowship, and Dr. Baris Cakir, a leading authority in preservation rhinoplasty. Dr. Cangello says, “this is the new revolution in Rhinoplasty. The techniques we discuss here lead to more natural results with minimal swelling and shorter duration of swelling as compared to traditional Rhinoplasty.“

Differences Between Preservation Rhinoplasty and Traditional Rhinoplasty

The goal of preservation rhinoplasty is to maintain as much of the original nose structure as possible while meeting the aesthetic expectations of the patient. To achieve this, Dr. Cangello preserves the native dorsal lines by removing cartilage and bone from underneath the dorsum, as opposed to a traditional approach to rhinoplasty which removes cartilage and bone from the top of the dorsum, or bridge of the nose. Preservation rhinoplasty also minimizes excision and resection to retain the soft tissue, blood vessels, and lymphatic features of the nose. Preservation rhinoplasty surgeons are able to reduce bumps or humps from the nose bridge while also delivering results that are refined and organic in appearance. Preservation rhinoplasty may also allow patients to avoid potential complications with breathing function that can result from traditional rhinoplasty. An additional benefit of preservation rhinoplasty is a quicker recovery with less swelling, as compared to traditional rhinoplasty.

About Dr. Cangello

Dr. David Cangello is a highly experienced, board-certified, and award-winning plastic surgeon in New York City. He is recognized as a leader in the field of plastic surgery and is often consulted for his expert opinion by media outlets such as Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Fox News, Men’s Health, CBS, and People. Dr. Cangello prides himself on combining surgical precision with an artistic viewpoint. In addition to his specialization in rhinoplasty, he is also sought after for his skill and expertise in other cosmetic and reconstructive facial surgeries, as well as body procedures such as breast augmentation and tummy tuck.

Learn more or schedule your consultation appointment at www.cangelloplasticsurgery.com/contact/





David L. Cangello, MD, FACS Location: 30 E 60th St #2501 New York, NY 10022 Phone: (646) 851-0178 Website: www.cangelloplasticsurgery.com



