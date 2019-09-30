Hoverboard Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Hoverboard Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, INDIA, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Hoverboard Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Hoverboard Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Hoverboard Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The hoverboard is a battery-operated, self-balancing device, which is mainly used for recreational activities and personal mobility. Hoverboard has made significant advancement after the first-generation hoverboards were released in 2014. The advanced features, such as Bluetooth connectivity, GPS system, integrating hoverboard with smartphones, etc. are being added in hoverboards.

The formation of trade alliance by Chinese hoverboard manufacturers is expected to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. In China, over 100 Chinese hoverboard manufacturers have introduced trade association called the Hoverboard Industry Alliance in 2017. The objective of this alliance is mainly to work with the organizations that set safety standards for hoverboard and patents in the US, China, and other countries. This will help hoverboard manufacturers to get assistance on UL certification on exporting hoverboards to the US that is required by most of the US retailers. Moreover, this alliance also communicates constantly with UL and CPSC to bring in and enforce safety standards. The formation of this alliance will offer guidance to the Chinese hoverboard manufacturers to meet the stringent safety norms and raise the sales of their products.

The global Hoverboard market was valued at 1700 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hoverboard volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hoverboard market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Hoverboard in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Hoverboard manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Swagtron

Airwheel

Razor Hovertrax

IO HAWK

Megawheels

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4473969-global-hoverboard-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Introduction

In the first section, the Global Hoverboard Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Hoverboard industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Hoverboard industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Compact-Size

Mid-Size

Full-Size

Segment by Application

Recreational Activities

Personal Mobility Device

Business Purposes

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Hoverboard

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Hoverboard

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Hoverboard Regional Market Analysis

6 Hoverboard Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Hoverboard Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Hoverboard Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Hoverboard Market

10.1 Marketing Channel

11 Market Dynamics

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

Continued....

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4473969-global-hoverboard-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Conclusion

The Global demand for Hoverboard Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Hoverboard market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.