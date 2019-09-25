Vitalibis Appoints Global Authority In The Fields of Premium Hospitality and Beverages, Dave Harper To Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCQB: VCBD), a technology based formulator of premium hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products, announced today the appointment of Dave Harper to the Company’s Advisory Board. Dave is considered an authority in the fields of branding, multiplatform content strategy, premium hospitality and beverages. His cross functionality makes him a highly sought after advisor to CEO's, senior level executives, and investors.



Dave Harper is currently the President of Daily Botanic, an expertly formulated hemp tonic brand focused on hydration and balanced wellbeing. Dave is also a Partner in the hugely successful restaurant, The Waterfront Venice, in Venice, California. Additionally, he is a Principal with Bower Hospitality and the owner of Bondi Harvest Café.

With more than 14 years of successful, hands-on brand and business development experience within Australia, Europe and the United States, Dave brings tremendous experience to the Vitalibis Advisor Board.

Steven Raack, CEO and Co-Founder of Vitalibis, stated, “Dave is an experienced, resourceful leader in the branding, beverage and hospitality industries – all areas of focus for Vitalibis. His strategy, brand development and relationship building are extremely robust. We are honored and excited to work with Dave and know having him on the team will be extremely beneficial as we continue to build our sales channel around our industry leading full spectrum water soluble powder.”

Dave Harper stated, “Having come from a creative agency background with TBWA and working on some of the best brands in the world, working with a market leader like Vitalibis at such a critical time in the development of the cannabis wellness space is a dream come true. My experiences and capabilities in hospitality will support Vitalibis with a unique and effective way to help people understand the benefits of full spectrum CBD in an accessible, informative and caring way. Caring about our customers the way we do across our venues, Vitalibis was the only choice. Knowing the team’s background in building market leading, sustainable and ethical businesses, I’m ecstatic to be involved and looking forward to making a difference.”

About Vitalibis, Inc.

Vitalibis (OTCQB: VCBD) is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a technology based formulator of premium, full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD), along with safe personal care and nutritional products. Our Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program - empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem. For additional information, please visit www.vitalibis.com .

Investor Contact:

Vitalibis Inc.

702-944-9620

Info@vitalibis.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements that reflect Vitalibis Inc. current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities Vitalibis, Inc. has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as "may", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "should", "typical", "we are confident" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects of opportunities for the remainder of 2019 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.