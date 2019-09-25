Tractor Supply and Citi Retail Services Launch New 5% Back in Rewards for Credit Cardholders

Rewards Accrue to Tractor Supply Cardholders with a Neighbor’s Club Membership

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and Citi Retail Services, one of North America's largest and most experienced retail credit solution providers, today announced new rewards for Neighbor’s Club members who use the Tractor Supply Personal Credit Card, including 5 percent back in rewards and special financing offers.



Starting today, Tractor Supply Personal Credit Cardholders with a membership to Neighbor’s Club, the Company’s free loyalty program, will get 5 percent back in rewards on regular credit purchases, or they may choose special financing options, including six months financing on purchases of $199 and up, 12 months financing on purchases of $399 and up and major purchase plans up to 48 months. These new benefits are in addition to the compelling benefits that cardholders enrolled in Neighbor’s Club have access to, including seasonal rewards, member-only offers, a birthday surprise and more.

“Moving to 5 percent back in Neighbor’s Club rewards on Tractor Supply cardholder’s purchases is another way that we can provide an extra level of service and value to our customers,” said Kurt Barton, Tractor Supply’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are excited to bring this new offering and special financing options to our customers in collaboration with Citi and are looking forward to continuing our work together to scale this offering.”

The announcement of the new value proposition comes as Tractor Supply and its credit partner, Citi, approach the 20th anniversary of their partnership next year.

Prior to initiating the new offers, Citi and Tractor Supply conducted research which found that 71 percent of U.S. consumers – and 84 percent of millennials – would be likely to get a store credit card if they found the right one, implying the continued strong interest in retail store cards that offer engaging value for customers. Additionally, research showed that consumers desire cards that provide discounts toward purchases, member-only offers or special financing options – all of which the Tractor Supply Personal Credit Card has evolved to support.

For more information on the Tractor Supply Personal Credit Card and how to apply, visit www.TractorSupply.com/Credit . For more information on Neighbor’s Club, visit www.TractorSupply.com/Neighborsclub .

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 29,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 1,790 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

