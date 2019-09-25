ISC to Present at CIBC’s 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- REGINA, Saskatchewan, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Stusek, Information Services Corporation’s (ISC) (TSX:ISV) President & CEO, will be presenting at CIBC’s 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montreal on Thursday, September 26, 2019.



The presentation will be webcast commencing at 8:35 am ET. We invite shareholders, financial analysts, media and other interested individuals to listen to the live webcast via the Events section of our website at https://company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events/default.aspx

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Information Services Corporation

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.