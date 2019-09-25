Revolution Microelectronics Closes $2.5 Million Line of Credit to Increase Inventory of Record-Breaking Lighting Technologies

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Revolution Microelectronics, producer of record-breaking horticultural LED lighting and controls, announced today that the Company has closed on a $2.5 million credit facility to stock its new 30,000 square foot distribution center in Atlanta.



“Due to high demand, growers in North America had previously waited months for our record-breaking lights because they regularly sell out before arriving in stock,” said Greg Richter, Revolution Microelectronics Managing Director and CTO. “Having a robust inventory in Atlanta is a huge advantage to our customers who can now get same-day shipping on the lights they want.”

Sustainability and affordability are core to Revolution products. All technologies are manufactured in-house at the Company’s Thailand facility, with ISO-traceable parts that are designed to last over 30 years. Revolution's flagship 1150 watt Avici LED has been certified to produce 20+ percent more produce per square foot than a DE HPS fixture. Avici is also nearly half the price of competitive LEDs at $999.

Global consumers spend an estimated $344 billion on cannabis annually, according to a New Frontier Study.

About Revolution Microelectronics

Revolution Microelectronics brings new levels of unparalleled innovation, quality, and precision to the controlled environment agricultural industry through its state-of-the-art LED lights and technology. From design, engineering, and manufacturing, all products are made in-house comprised of parts sourced and traceable to ISO standards. Revolution Microelectronics currently offers multiple advanced horticultural fixtures and an all digital controller for perfect integration. Suitable for both growing cannabis and other horticultural applications, the advanced lighting and controls created by Revolution Microelectronics allow growers to produce 20 percent more weight while using less electricity and all of the latest technological advances. Every product is manufactured at the company’s automotive and aerospace qualified, ISO-certified factory in Thailand. Learn more about Revolution Microelectronics at revolutionmicro.com.

