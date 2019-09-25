Workday Announces Livestreams and On-Demand Sessions for Workday Rising 2019

Annual Customer Conference Will Feature Livestreams of Workday Innovation Keynote and Product Strategy and Vision Keynotes

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced livestreams, on-demand sessions, and more details about Workday Rising , held from Oct. 14 - 17 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. At Workday Rising, customers, prospective customers, sponsoring partners, and employees will come together to collaborate and learn how Workday helps organizations globally plan, execute, analyze, and extend in one system, powered by machine learning, to achieve their growth objectives for a changing world.



Workday Rising offers more than 500 learning opportunities including customer case studies, interactive courses, deep dive product demonstrations, and theater sessions for customers to share best practices and ideas with each other.

Workday Innovation Keynote and Product Strategy and Vision Keynotes to be Livestreamed

The Workday innovation keynote address, hosted by Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri, will be livestreamed and take place on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9:00 a.m. ET. It will showcase the company’s vision for the future and how it partners with its customers to fuel innovation.

In addition, the product strategy and vision keynotes featuring Workday executives will be livestreamed and take place during the following times:

Tuesday, Oct. 15 10:45 a.m. ET Financial Management Human Capital Management and Talent Optimization 1:00 p.m. ET Human Capital Management, Payroll, and Workforce Management Planning with Adaptive Insights 2:30 p.m. ET Analytics Technology: The Power of One 4:00 p.m. ET Student Technology: All About Innovation



Please register online to join the livestreams. A replay of the Workday innovation keynote address and product strategy and vision keynotes will be available for 30 days after they are posted to http://live.workday.com . Additional sessions will also be available on demand.

Workday Rising Sponsors and Exhibitors

Partners are an important part of Workday Rising and work closely with Workday to help customers achieve great business results. At the event, the company will host the Workday Experience and Expo where customers can meet a variety of advisory, services, and software partners to discuss their business goals and learn how to gain the most value possible from their Workday deployments.

Workday partner sponsors and exhibitors at Workday Rising include:

Titanium partner sponsors – Accenture, Deloitte Consulting LLP, IBM



Platinum partner sponsors – Alight Solutions, KPMG, Mercer, PwC



Gold partner sponsors – Adobe, ADP LLC, Beamery, BetterUp, Collaborative Solutions, DXC Technology, Guidehouse, Huron, Kainos, Kronos Incorporated, LinkedIn, Medallia, OneSource Virtual, Phenom People, Sierra-Cedar



Silver partner sponsors – Ascend Software LLC, Automation Anywhere, CloudPay, CrossCountry Consulting, DocuSign, Guild Education, HireRight, Humanity, Hyland, Intecrowd, Invisors, Nelnet Campus Commerce, NGA Human Resources, Slack, ZKTeco



Signature partner sponsors – Accu-Time Systems, Inc., Achievers, Alchemy, AWS, Beeline, Business Software, Inc., Capgemini, CIC Plus, Inc., E*TRADE Corporate Services, eQuest LLC, First Advantage, Hexaware Technologies, Icertis, Jitterbit, Montage, Mya Systems, Navigator Management Partners (now Avaap), O.C. Tanner, Safeguard Global, Scout RFP, SnapLogic, Sterling, TopBloc, Unum, Vertex Inc., Workato, Workhuman



Exhibitor partner sponsors – Accurate Background, Active Cyber, activpayroll, Aon's Assessment Solutions, Avalara, Axion Health, Inc., Broadbean Technology, Ceridian, Checkster Inc., Cisive, Deem, Dell Boomi, dormakaba Workforce Solutions, Dovetail Software, EBI, Emkat, Even, FurstPerson, Genpact, Global Healthcare Exchange, Inc. (GHX), Gotransverse, Grant Thornton, Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning, HireVue, Information Services Group, Inc., Intelex Technologies, Legion Technologies, Loop, Neocase Software Inc., Oakland Consulting Group, Poppulo, Prodigo Solutions, Inc., PTG, Rootstock Software, SailPoint, Salary Finance, Skillsoft, Tecsys Inc., TMF Group, TractManager, Transact Payments powered by Cashnet, TurnKey Solutions, Udemy for Business, Venga, Workforce Insight, Workiva, Xactly, ZapInfo

In addition to Workday Ventures companies that are sponsoring Workday Rising, including Automation Anywhere, Beamery, BetterUp, Guild Education, Mya Systems, Scout RFP, and Workato, several Workday Ventures companies are exhibitors at the conference, including:

data.world, Integris Software, Landit, pymetrics, Suplari, Utmost, Vida Health, Voicea, Workboard Inc., Zimit

More Information

Please visit the Workday blog for additional perspective from Christine Cefalo, chief marketing officer, Workday: Workday Rising: Preparing for the Future Together

Follow the Workday Rising conversation on Twitter: #wdayrising , https://twitter.com/Workday , and https://twitter.com/WorkdayEvents

Check out the Workday Rising official website: http://www.workdayrising.com/

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources . Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

