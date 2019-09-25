Hunker, the Innovative Home and Design Digital Publisher, Launches ‘Hunker Made’ Furniture Capsule Collection

The Fast-Growing Media Brand is Debuting its First-Ever Capsule Collection of Modern Furniture Pieces Inspired by the Hunker Aesthetic

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital home publisher Hunker today released its first-ever home collection. Designed by Hunker’s creative team, Hunker Made is a new line of versatile, space-conscious, multi-use pieces designed for real people. Launching with two products, “The Rui” square table and “The Rui” rectangle table, the line will be available for purchase directly on the Hunker website and incorporated into the brand’s Fall editorial content. The pieces feature clean lines and humble materials that embody the Hunker style.



As Hunker enters a new stage in its growth, the launch of Hunker branded products is a natural next step for the publisher.

“Like Hunker House , The Hunker Made collection is a way for us to bring our brand into people’s lives through an IRL experience,” said Eve Epstein, Editor-in-Chief of Hunker. “The design is very much connected to the design of Hunker House — and, naturally, they look great there. But we also can’t wait to see how people style these pieces in their own spaces! They’re truly designed to adapt to your needs and style, and we look forward to releasing them into the wild.”

Hunker aims to help audiences create spaces that express who they are and support how they live their lives. The editorial team champions products that bring style and substance into the home. Now, with Hunker Made, Hunker can be part of the solution in a new, tangible way.

The collection ranges from $179-$249 and is available for purchase directly on the Hunker website.

For more information on Hunker Made, visit: http://shop.hunker.com/

About Hunker:

Hunker is a home design site dedicated to the idea that good design should be a part of everyday life. The site helps first-timers improve their homes – no expert needed – with inspiring home tours, practical solutions and design advice from real people. To learn more about Hunker or for daily design inspiration, visit www.hunker.com .

