SinglePoint’s Pure Hemp Cigarette NACS Marketing Strategy Shows Strong Early Success

Smokable hemp is one of the fastest growing segments in the multibillion dollar CBD market

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) is pleased to announce its hemp cigarette marketing strategy for Pure American Hemp Cigarettes, which includes direct mail, email and social media, is enjoying significant early success. The company has already received orders and scheduled multiple meetings with buyers and distributors for the upcoming 2019 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) event. The NACS Show attracts more than 23,500 industry stakeholders from around the world, bringers together buyers and sellers to conduct business and learn from one another.



To place an order or learn more about Pure American Hemp Cigarettes TODAY, please call – 855-203-3318 or email us at sales@singlepoint.com

“I am very excited to be back at NACS. We believe Pure Hemp cigarettes are going to be a huge success for us and we are excited to launch this product at the largest, most respected show in the industry. There has been major traction with the marketing we have put into this campaign. The opportunity to be leading the hemp cigarette market is right in front of us. Previously I pioneered a related product (Premium Cigars) that culminated in opening nearly 30,000 retail accounts. This product has the same potential. It’s the right product at the right time in the right place. We are set up and ready to take orders at the show,” Greg Lambrecht, CEO SinglePoint, said.

SinglePoint has engaged High Performance DM to lead the company’s campaign creation and execution. To date, over 5,000 direct mailers and 40,000 emails have been sent to verified NACS attendees in decision making positions.

BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research project that the collective market for CBD sales in the U.S. will surpass $20 billion by 2024, while New York-based investment bank Cowen Inc. estimates the market could pull in $15 billion by 2025. The smokable hemp market, which currently represents approximately 2% of the overall CBD market, soared in 2017-2018 with a 250% growth rate. Brightfield Group, a Chicago-based cannabis market research firm, identifies dried and smokable hemp flowers as one of the fastest growing segments of the CBD market.

Below are samples of what has been created to mass market Pure American Hemp Cigarettes directly to buyers, distributors and consumers.

SinglePoint has also secured multiple meetings at NACS through the campaign nacs.pure-hemp.com . The company’s interview with ShutUpNHustle.com, which is increasing visibility for the brand, can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25QHrgQb-Do .

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc (SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed , the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

