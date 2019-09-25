OSS AI on the Fly® Technology Wins 2019 TechConnect Defense Innovation Award

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., and NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) has won the 2019 TechConnect Defense Innovation Award for its AI on the Fly® technology that brings AI datacenter processing performance to mobile platforms deployed at the point of data collection.



The company's AI on the Fly technology placed in the top 15% of technologies submitted to TechConnect Selection Committee. Rankings are based on the potential positive impact the technology will have for the warfighter and national security.

In recognition of this achievement, the company has been invited to present at TechConnect’s 2019 Defense Innovation Summit & Expo being held at Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland, October 8-10, 2019.

Jim Ison, OSS VP of sales and marketing, will host a session titled, ‘ AI on the Fly Systems ,’ on October 9 at 2:40 p.m. He will discuss the military and government applications, performance and cost benefits of AI on the Fly systems.

Attendees are also invited to stop by the company's booth, #412, to see its award-winning AI on the Fly technology.

Trained OSS sales engineers can be reached at sales@onestopsystems.com for all your AI on the Fly system and specialized high-performance computing needs.

About Defense TechConnect Summit

Defense TechConnect (DTC) Summit is a convention for the defense, private industry, federal agency, and academic leadership to accelerate state-of-the-art technology solutions for the warfighter and national security. The DTC supports innovation imperatives in the new National Defense Strategy (NDS) and is a unique platform to reach thousands of public and private leaders focused on innovation and technology to support the warfighter. This conference offers more than 30 breakout sessions focused on defense innovation areas of interest including but not limited to energy, cyber, biomedical, and command, control, communications, computers/intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR). For more information, go to https://events.techconnect.org/DTCFall/about/ .

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative, specialized, high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and ION Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries. For more information about OSS, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the performance of our products, technology, and their intended application and use, the Company’s presence and availability at the expo; as well as risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

