Plano Mayor to Make Appearance at Collin County Peanut Butter Drive Drop-off Site in Plano

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Plano expanded its annual Plano Peanut Butter Drive for the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) to all of Collin County for 2019. The Collin County Peanut Butter Drive will continue to run through the end of September with a goal of collecting 100,000 pounds of peanut butter to help feed hungry North Texans.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere will be at The Shops at Willow Bend, a peanut butter drive donation drop-off site, on September 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. to accept donations and take pictures with donors. Mayor Harry is encouraging anyone who has yet to donate to the drive to bring their donations and pose for a picture. Those who attend are also encouraged to use the #SpreadTheHopeCollinCounty hashtag when posting about the event on social media.

WHO: Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere

Mayor Harry and NTFB representatives will be available for interviews

WHEN: September 25, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

WHERE: The Shops at Willow Bend (lower level court)

6121 W. Park Blvd.

Plano, TX 75093

About the North Texas Food Bank:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano— the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 77 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area— this means more than 200,000 meals per day for hungry children, seniors and families. But the need for hunger relief in North Texas is complex and in order to meet the need, NTFB is working to increase our food distribution efforts. Our goal is to provide access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025. For more information, visit ntfb.org.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

Liana Solis North Texas Food Bank 214-406-2978 liana.solis@ntfb.org



