Adesto® Reaches Shipment Milestone of One Billion Non-Volatile Memory Devices

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and systems for the IoT, announced it has now shipped more than one billion units of its non-volatile memory (NVM) products. These NVM products offer unique and powerful features that enable customers to achieve enhanced system performance for IoT devices, and are used in applications across the industrial, consumer, computing, communications and medical markets.



Adesto®’s NVM portfolio comprises a range of devices that help designers to optimize their systems for their specific applications. Throughout its history, Adesto has forged new paths in NVM innovation specifically for the IoT:

Adesto’s EcoXiP™ Octal xSPI memory was designed from the ground-up to be the ultimate solution for serving as the main program memory in an intelligent IoT system. A new concurrent read-while-write (RWW) capability provides significant advantages for over-the-air updates, data logging and other data storage applications.

Adesto’s family of Fusion NVMs broke ground in 2015 with a novel design, wide operating voltage range and ultra-low power operation. New FusionHD™ devices add powerful features and provide significant system-level advantages across a wide range of demanding applications.

DataFlash™ devices are the industry’s most successful data-logging flash products. DataFlash continues to delight customers, with recent design wins in areas such as smart meters and industrial controls.

Adesto was the first company to ship commercial Resistive RAM (RRAM) products, with devices based on its revolutionary patented CBRAM technology. Unique features such as ultra-low power consumption and the ability to survive in harsh environments make this technology suitable for medical and sensor devices.

“Our NVMs were the first products offered by Adesto and continue to represent a strong and growing part of our semiconductor portfolio,” said Raphael Mehrbians, vice president and general manager, Memory Products Division, Adesto. “As we reach this milestone, it shows that companies need more than commodity memory for the IoT. As the IoT transforms our world, technology is developing at an unprecedented pace, and businesses must look for every opportunity to optimize and differentiate their systems. Adesto is here to help.”

Adesto’s NVM products are part of the company’s full stack of solutions for the IoT, which comprises solutions used for collecting, disseminating, actuating, and transmitting data from the edge up to the cloud. In addition to NVM, this includes RF and mixed-signal ASICs and IP, transceivers, controllers and communication modules, as well as gateways and software stacks for managing the network.

About Adesto Technologies Corporation

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT. The company’s technology is used by more than 5,000 customers worldwide who are creating differentiated solutions across industrial, consumer, medical and communications markets. With its growing portfolio of high-value technologies, Adesto is helping its customers usher in the era of the Internet of Things. See: www.adestotech.com .

Adesto, DataFlash, EcoXiP, FusionHD and the Adesto logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Adesto Technologies Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

