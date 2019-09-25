CarGurus to Launch Premier Automotive Retail and Digital Marketing Event

Technology, Business and Automotive Leaders Headline an Inspiring and Educational Agenda at Inaugural “Navigate” Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, today announced that its inaugural user conference, Navigate will take place in Boston at the Hynes Convention Center from October 22-23, 2019. This first-of-its-kind automotive event is designed to educate attendees on solutions to major challenges that dealerships face today, including areas like digital marketing, strategy and leadership.



“After analyzing the automotive conference landscape, CarGurus recognized the opportunity to create an event that combines industry knowledge with expert voices from other areas,” said Sam Zales, President and COO at CarGurus. “As an automotive retail and digital marketing leader, CarGurus is launching Navigate with a diverse set of speakers and panels to help dealerships tackle our changing market.”



The Navigate agenda is filled with engaging sessions and panels ranging from business growth to innovation and will include keynotes from two of today’s most prominent entrepreneurs: Guy Kawasaki and Daymond John. Among his impressive list of accomplishments, Kawasaki is best known for being the chief evangelist of Canva and also of Apple, and a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz USA. His keynote “The Art of Innovation” will educate attendees on how to create strong brands for their business. As the Founder and CEO of FUBU and a well-known Shark Tank investor, Daymond John is an equally remarkable entrepreneur and business leader. His keynote, “Daymond John’s 5 Shark Points,” will provide attendees with actionable business and life advice.



“The automotive retail market is ripe for dealerships to harness their entrepreneurial spirits and learn new ways to create successful businesses and satisfied customers,” said Daymond John. “I’m excited be a part of this inaugural event to help attending dealerships accomplish their goals, and I am honored to be among those speakers that will inspire, invigorate and educate the first class of Navigate attendees.”



Navigate attendees will hear from industry experts such as David Kain and representatives from Carvana and Google to learn about topics such as the changing face of auto retail, lead management best practices and the future of mobility. In addition, Navigate’s speaker roster consists of CEOs and leaders from notable technology companies like TripAdvisor, Kronos, and Zillow and their sessions will cover a wide array of topics like the importance of transparency, building an organization that employees love and hiring best practices.



CarGurus senior executives will be sharing news about CarGurus products and upgrades; and following the event, certain presentation materials will be archived and available on the Investor Relation section of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com . Additionally, throughout the event CarGurus representatives will be available for product demonstrations and account reviews.



Those interested in registering for Navigate or learning more about the event can visit https://events.cargurus.com/navigate and also email navigate@cargurus.com with any questions.

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q2 2019, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com. CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

Brian Kramer

pr@cargurus.com



