ButcherJoseph Advises AMPAM Parks Mechanical Inc. on Employee Buyout

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph”) served as exclusive financial advisor to AMPAM Parks Mechanical Inc. (“AMPAM” or the “Company”) on its sale to the AMPAM Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”). AMPAM is a leading plumbing contractor focused primarily on new construction multi-family housing. The Company is headquartered in Carson, California and is the largest multi-family plumbing contractor in the country. The transaction closed July 2019.

AMPAM’s Chairman, Charles “Buddy” Parks expressed, “This transaction will enable our employees to partner in the growth and future of the company they helped build.”

ButcherJoseph Managing Partner, Joseph Strycharz shared, “It's been a pleasure to work with Buddy and the entire management team in helping transition ownership to the AMPAM employees. As the largest plumbing contractor for multifamily housing in the U.S., AMPAM is positioned for tremendous success well into the future.”



About AMPAM Parks Mechanical

AMPAM Parks Mechanical is California’s #1 leading design-build plumbing subcontractor, specializing in high-density residential plumbing systems for major construction projects. For over 40 years, AMPAM has successfully completed more than 200,000 units in multifamily, hospitality, high-rise residential, mixed-use, senior, student, and affordable housing. Learn more at www.ampam.com .

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in ESOPs, mergers and acquisitions, private capital sourcing and valuation advisory services for middle market companies. Our award-winning team of professionals has executed 200+ transactions exceeding $15 billion in total value. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence in Chicago, Washington, DC, and Charlotte, NC. Learn more at www.butcherjoseph.com





CONTACT FOR AMPAM: James Wright Vice President and Chief Financial Officer AMPAM Parks Mechanical Email: james.wright@ampam.com www.ampam.com CONTACT FOR BUTCHERJOSEPH & CO.: Linda Thurman Director of Marketing ButcherJoseph & Co. 101 S. Hanley Rd., Suite 1450 St. Louis, MO 63105 PH: 314-549-4045 Email: linda.thurman@butcherjoseph.com www.butcherjoseph.com



