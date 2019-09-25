12.5% CAGR | Cancer Immunotherapy Market | Strategic Analysis | 2019-2025 | OGAnalysis

Cancer Immunotherapy Market CAGR OGAnalysis

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancements in med-technology and biologics as well as competitive growth of pharmaceutical companies synergises to boost the cancer immunotherapy market growth-states OG Analysis new report. The idea of stimulating the immune system to attack tumor cells along with the shortcomings of the conventional cancer treatments positively impacts the cancer immunotherapy market growth through the forecast period.

Further, large volume of players are penetrating Cancer Immunotherapy market driven by growing prevalence of cancer and increasing cancer diagnosis rates.

Emergence of checkpoint inhibitors targeting monotherapies and combination therapies for treatment of cancer provide long-term market opportunity across bio-pharmaceutical companies.

On the other hand, clinical problems in terms of efficacy, patient-to-patient variability, and undesirable outcomes and side effects are factors causing market growth dormancy. Further, risk of immune reactions of healthy organs to checkpoint inhibitor drugs remains an understudied area by immuno-oncologists.

Prevalence of cancer and other carcinogenic diseases drives the market growth

According to WHO estimations, Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. As such, cancer immunotherapy market is largely driven to cater cancer treatment for the rising cancer epidemiology.

The ongoing register of cancer diseases of approximately 85% of lung cancer cases are considerably advised immunotherapy. Further, the ongoing clinical trials for cancer therapeutic drugs in particular for non-small cell lung and biliary tract cancers projects strong market growth.

Non-profit organizations are observed to be increasingly entering cancer immunotherapy industry partnerships

Academic and non-profit research institutes are observed to be concluding partnerships with industry players to provide innovative platforms that allow combination cancer immunotherapies to be tested in clinical trials. Accordingly, in 2018, the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) and the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) announced CRI to be selected as source of landscape intelligence for cancer immunotherapy.

Further, imCORE (immunotherapy Centers of Research Excellence) Network involves 26 leading cancer research institutions from 10 countries and key OEMs of cancer immunotherapy market such as Roche to develop new Cancer Immunotherapy treatment approaches.

In addition, in August 2019, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) announced its inaugural Women in Cancer Immunotherapy Network (WIN) Leadership Institute to empower emerging female leaders and experts in cancer immunotherapy research from around the globe.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market is set for rapid growth across health focus governing countries

The cancer immunotherapy market growth across Americas and EU instils strong market growth driven by strong presence of cancer immunotherapy companies. According to a recent biomedical company statistics, 228 cancer immunotherapy vendors are present across United States followed by 123 companies across EU.

In addition, market growth is driven by strategic partnerships and product launches across key players of Europe. For instance, in August 2019, Roche launched VENTANA PD-L1 Assay in European markets as companion diagnostic to identify triple-negative breast cancer patients.

Key players in EU are entering deals by investing huge sums, for instance, in 2019, GlaxoSmithKline teamed with Merck KGaA of Germany signed $4.2 billion deal to develop an experimental immunotherapy treatment for multiple difficult-to-treat cancers.

Further, in March 2019, Genomics England (GeL) and Cambridge Cancer Genomics (AI-focused Company) entered into a joint agreement to improve access to immunotherapy for cancer patients in the U.K.

Further, high prevalence of cancer with approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries along with unmet needs of immuno-oncology treatments across healthcare ecosystem of Asia Pacific drives cancer immunotherapy market growth.

Supportive policy framework, growing cluster of Biopharma companies with focus on improving outcomes of cancer patients, R&D investments, and collaborative approach among key players showcase long term market opportunity for investors during the forecast period.

Mergers and Acquisitions, huge R&D investments remain key growth strategies of leading immunotherapy market companies

Key companies of market are acquiring small and medium scale companies and entering into partnerships to develop new type of drugs that stimulate the immune system to fight cancer. For instance, in 2018, Eli Lilly acquired small biotech for $1.6 billion to strengthen cancer immunotherapy pipeline. On similar lines, in November 2018, I-Mab and TRACON Pharmaceuticals announced strategic partnerships for multiple immuno-oncology programs.

Further, key players are focusing on intense investments to acquire biotech companies and deliver immuno based cancer therapeutics. In 2018, Roche acquired UK Cancer Immunotherapy Biotech by investing €655M to develop one of its lead immunological cancer treatments.

Prominent key players contributing major share include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, ELI Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation, Seattle Genetics, Inc., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

