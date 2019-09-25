Coating Resins Market | 4.93% CAGR | Strategic Analysis | Industry Data | 2019-2025 | OGAnalysis

Coating_Resins_Market_Value_by_Coating_Technology_oganalysis

Coating Resins Market Size Progresses to rapid Growth Phase at 4.93% CAGR through 2019-2025

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The $33.7 billion Coating Resins market is set to register robust growth over the forecast period driven by demand from major end user markets including automotives, adhesive & sealant, pharmaceutical and paints & coatings.

Amidst rapid growth in industrial and automotive applications of coating Resins, the industry is witnessing strong growth worldwide, predominantly in Asia Pacific. Economic growth in developing countries coupled with widening applications of the resins is encouraging several small and medium sized companies to manufacture coating resins.

Acrylic type of coating resins holds the largest market share due to its widespread use in automotive, decorative, and DIY (Do-It-Yourself) coatings. Prominent chemical characteristics and unique aesthetic properties also drive the use of acrylic segment.

The demand for bio based and new generation products force key market players to adopt lower VOCs emission technology during the curing process. Accordingly, in terms of technology, water borne resins are the largest segment surpassing solvent borne resins. Growing demand for environmental friendly resins is driving the shift from solvent based to water based resins.

In addition, key players are shifting towards in-house production with specialized products that meet the local government regulations and quality norms.

Further, unique properties of coating resins in terms of improved stability, resistance from wear and tear, weather conditions and stains coupled with gloss retention and quick drying period mark strong demand for coating resins.

However, volatile nature of raw material prices and fluctuations in petrochemical output pose challenges to the Coating Resins market growth.

Epoxy resins market segment to register fastest growth to reach $6.9 billion market value by 2025

As protective coatings are the main applications of epoxy coating resins, their market is largely driven by industrial production and investments in the sector. Low VOCs producing coating resins are the most preferred epoxy coating resins currently being marketed by leading players.

Strong adhesion properties, flexibility, and high resistance to wide range of liquids, chemicals and solvents are the main advantages of epoxy coating resins. Due to their ability of protection against severe weather conditions and corrosive environments, they are used in industrial plants such as chemical factories, oil and gas units, marine equipment and ships.



Asia Pacific imprints strong market growth over the forecast period

Strong growth in construction activities in China, India and South East Asian along with strong economic growth forecast in these countries will be key factors shaping the future. In particular, the purchasing power of individuals is expected to remain robust over the medium to long term future, presenting strong prospects of growth.

Whereas, Coating Resins market is marking market growth across Europe and the US markets with growing preference for green and reduce VOCs and CO2 coating resins.

Strong wave of consolidation is being observed in the global coating resins industry over the past decade

Intense competition in the industry coupled with dominance of few large companies is forcing coating resin manufacturers towards product differentiation in terms of quality, service, price, and technical innovation.

In addition, coating resins are increasingly marketed with multi-year guarantee and warrantees against corrosion and weather conditions. Advancements in technologies coupled with intense competition are driving players to ensure sustainable product delivery. Further, with improved technology, higher performance, better aesthetics and low costs of supply per ton are being promoted.

Prominent key players shaping the market size include:

• Allnex group

• Arkema Group

• BASF SE

• Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

• Nuplex Industries Ltd.

• PCCR USA Inc.

• Royal DSM N.V.

• Valspar Corporation

• Dow Chemical Company

The market is largely consolidated amid large number of merger and acquisition activities over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, the acquisition of XL Brands floor covering adhesives in the United States was done by Arkema and that allows Bostik to offer comprehensive solutions in this growing high value-added market.



