Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation reinforces support for Angola

New York, ANGOLA, September 25 - The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will reinforce its support for Angola in the areas of education and health, especially in terms of vaccinations against poliomyelitis and measles. ,

The information was given last Tuesday evening, in New York, by the president of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Cristhopher J. Elias, in the end of an audience with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

According to the official, the BMGF is committed to the eradication of poliomyelitis in Angola and it has also been working with the global alliance in the vaccination of cattle and promotion of universal health assistance.

He went on to confirm that for the past few years no case of polio has been recorded in Angola.

The meeting took place at the hotel in which the Angolan President is staying, in New York.

The Angolan President is in New York participating in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

