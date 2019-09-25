U.N: Angolan President slams world's passiveness towards climate change

New York, ANGOLA, September 25 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Tuesday in New York manifested his criticism about what he termed as "impotent" stance of the world towards the phenomena of climate change and global warmth, which have been aggravating, according to recent scientific studies. ,

Delivering a speech at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, which is paying special attention to environmental matters, João Lourenço said that the same stance is visible in relation to the growing increase of natural phenomena worldwide and their devastating consequences, such as typhoons, cyclones, tsunamis, floods and severe droughts.

“The concrete examples of this phenomenon (climate change) multiply themselves around the world, which make us join those that have been denouncing the irresponsibility of the ones that persist in ignoring those signs and think they have the right to continue supporting polluting industries”, emphasised the Angolan Head of State.

He appealed for a joint work for the preservation of tropical forests around the world, for they are sources of oxygen renovation and absorbers of the gases that harm or destroy the Ozone layer.

He also underlined that the Sustainable Development Goals and the Millennium Development Goals, despite being noble principles, are not guarantees for a better result in the future, appealing, in this ambit, for a strong confrontation of ideas around alternative projects that can be adapted to the political situation and concrete reality of the countries that are most in need of such development.

“Conflicts, hunger, misery and sickness are not eliminated only with political and bureaucratic solutions, but also through good governance, fight against corruption and other social ills, plus the defence of the environment and reinforcement of values such as human dignity, responsible and inclusive citizenship, social justice and equality of opportunities”, President João Lourenço underscored.

Thus, he reminded the importance of young people and the need for their adequate educational training.

“It is with hope in the commitment of the youth that I keep my optimism and continue to believe that we can bequeath a better world to our descendants”, he said.

