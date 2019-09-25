GenTech to Kick Off Local Marketing for CBD Café Grand Opening with Major October Event

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the high-end CBD food and drinks marketplace, is excited to announce that the Company is launching a local marketing campaign to begin promoting the coming Grand Opening of its Healthy Leaf CBD-Infusion Café through a series of engaging, high-visibility one-day events to be held at its inaugural location in Montclair, New Jersey.



The first such event will take place as part of the Montclair Design Week (“MDW”) community celebration and is expected to draw significant visitor traffic. The Company’s Café location will be opened up for use as a ‘venue host’ for the event on October 19.

“Last year, the ‘venue hosts’ in our area were a major center of activity during Design Week, with over a 1000 visitors,” commented David Lovatt, CEO of GenTech. ”This will create the perfect context to kick off our local awareness campaign with the Montclair community and give us a great opportunity to create a lasting brand-positive impression as we move toward our coming Healthy Leaf Grand Opening.”

Management notes that MDW was conceived as a means to inspire and activate community engagement through the power of joint creativity. According to MDW materials, the mission of the event is to celebrate and mobilize the local community as a design force for good, through the power of curiosity, innovation, and engagement.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 19, from 2 - 4 pm, and will be called "Puppets Making Their Way in the World". The group will start in the Company’s Healthy Leaf Café on Church Street, enjoying complimentary Premium Healthy Leaf branded coffee, and designing and making all forms of puppets: people, animals, fantastic creatures. Participants will then walk over to the public space at the local Library and put on an improvised play with the puppets they have made.

The Company also notes that its participation as a location for the October 19 event counts as a donation-in-kind given MDW’s status as a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

“This is the first in a series of events that will serve to really ramp up local excitement and anticipation ahead of our Grand Opening,” continued Mr. Lovatt. “The next event will follow soon after MDW and likely consist of a live acoustic music performance event at our Café. Progress has been on schedule in moving toward our Grand Opening event and we continue to embrace extremely strong signals both in terms of rising forecasts for mainstream CBD-based product adoption and our sense of a very strong fit with the local community surrounding our inaugural Healthy Leaf location.”

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The company is creating a national chain of Hemp Centric Coffee Shop Retail Spaces where patrons can relax, drink CBD infused Teas and Coffees, try various own-brand products and experience holistic education and classes. The company is also building an extensive outreach program working with medical practitioners across the country in their own locations to educate their patients and increase awareness of the benefits of THC free CBD Products. All of this is offered under the brand 'The Healthy Leaf'.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.



Corporate Contact:

invest@gentech.group

www.gentechholdings.com

Press & Media Inquiries:

EHC Branding Agency

Info@EHCBrandingAgency.Com

(626) MJ-BRAND



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.