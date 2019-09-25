Global Motor Vehicles Market Report, 2014-2022: Size & Growth, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Market Shares, Trends & Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Vehicles Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the motor vehicles? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor vehicles market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global motor vehicles market. Africa was the smallest region in the global motor vehicles market.



Many motor vehicle manufacturing companies are integrating pre-collision assist and pedestrian detection technology in their vehicles to offer advanced safety features to customers. These technologies help in detection of blind spots and also alerts the driver when they are losing focus while driving, this system can also apply auto brake if driver falls asleep and does not respond to the warning, and thus these technologies significantly improve driver and pedestrian safety.



For instance, in 2015, Ford launched Mondeo brand with pre-collision assist and pedestrian technology. Hyundai, Honda, Chevrolet and Volvo have also launched vehicles with pre-collision assist and pedestrian technology.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider transportation manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The motor vehicles market section of the report gives context. It compares the motor vehicles market with other segments of the transportation manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, motor vehicles indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Motorcycle & Bicycle, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Motorcycles & Parts, Bicycles & Parts, Motor Scooters, Others - Motorcycle & Bicycle, Hatchback, Sedan, Utility Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Trucks, Buses, Coaches

Companies Mentioned: Toyota Motor, Volkswagen Group, General Motors, Daimler AG, Ford Motor

Metrics Covered: Number of Vehicles Produced, Number of Vehicles Sold, Number of Vehicles Installed

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, motor vehicles indicators comparison

Data Segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

Sourcing & Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Motor Vehicles Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Motor Vehicles Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Motor Vehicles Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Motor Vehicles Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Motor Vehicles Market Trends And Strategies



8. Motor Vehicles Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



9. Motor Vehicles Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Motor Vehicles Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Motor Vehicles Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Motor Vehicles Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Motor Vehicles Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Motor Vehicles Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



11. Motor Vehicles Market Segments

11.1. Global Motorcycle And Bicycle Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Motorcycles And Parts, Bicycles And Parts, Motor Scooters, Others - Motorcycle And Bicycle

11.2. Global Passenger Car Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Hatchback, Sedan, Utility Vehicle

11.3. Global Commercial Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Trucks, Buses, Coaches



12. Motor Vehicles Market Metrics

12.1. Motor Vehicles Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Motor Vehicles Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



