Respiratory Diseases Drugs: Market Analysis & Outlook (2014-2022) Featuring GlaxosmithKline, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Diseases Drugs Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the respiratory diseases drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



North America was the largest region in the global respiratory diseases drugs market, accounting for 42% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global respiratory diseases drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global respiratory diseases drugs market.



The demand for PSE-containing cold, allergy, and sinus products is growing due to their effectiveness and convenience. PSE is an active ingredient found in various cold, allergy, and sinus drugs that can provide congestion relief. However, PSE-containing medicines are mostly sold as a prescription drug, as PSE can also be used for the illegal manufacture of methamphetamine, a recreational drug. This has led drug manufacturers to produce tamper-resistant PSE products.



For instance, in March 2017, pharmaceutical companies Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC entered into an agreement, enabling MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC to market NEXAFED and NEXAFED Sinus products in the US and Canada. These drugs utilize tamper-resistant PSE formulation to prevent the illicit production of methamphetamine.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pharmaceutical drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The respiratory diseases drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the respiratory diseases drugs market with other segments of the pharmaceutical drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, respiratory diseases drugs indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Anti-Asthmatics & COPD Drugs, Cough & Cold Preparations

Companies Mentioned: GlaxosmithKline, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson

Metrics Covered: Asthma Prevalence Rate, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, respiratory diseases drugs indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Trends & Strategies



8. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Size & Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs

10.1.2. Cough And Cold Preparations



11. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Metrics

11.1. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



GlaxosmithKline PLC

AstraZeneca PLC

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d429pe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.