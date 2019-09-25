resTORbio to Present at the 2019 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- resTORbio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TORC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines that target the biology of aging to prevent or treat aging-related diseases, today announced that the company will present at the 2019 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 8:20 AM ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of resTORbio’s website at http://ir.restorbio.com/investors . An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines that target the biology of aging to prevent or treat aging-related diseases. resTORbio’s lead program selectively inhibits TORC1, an evolutionarily conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including immune, neurologic and cardiac function. Learn more about resTORbio, Inc. at www.resTORbio.com.

Investor Contact

Lauren Stival

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

lauren.stival@sternir.com

Media Contact

Lauren Arnold

MacDougall

781-235-3060

larnold@macbiocom.com



