MCTC - Achieves Sub-Micron Polymeric Particles of Cannabidiol (CBD) and TPGS - Files Cannabinoid Nanoparticle Patent

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MCTC) an emerging company in the cannabinoid technology marketplace, today announces a major development milestone in its research and development program aimed at creating new cannabinoid and cannabis extract delivery technologies for foods, beverages and consumer products. By combining cannabidiol with d-α-Tocopheryl Polyethylene Glycol 1000 Succinate (TPGS), a water soluble form of vitamin E, the Company has created nanoparticles that are expected to yield unmatched bioavailability and formulation flexibility. The Company has filed a patent application relative to the invention.

Chief Executive Officer, Arman Tabatabaei, commented, “It is well documented in the peer reviewed literature that polymeric nanoparticles adapted for oral delivery of poorly soluble compounds can significantly improve absorption and bioavailability. Additionally, it is well documented that TPGS is a powerful, yet safe, emulsifier and bioavailability enhancer of hydrophobic compounds. By combining these two proven bioenhancement techniques into a unique nanoparticle design, MCTC researchers have developed something extraordinary.”

The patent filing being announced today is the Company’s second filing this month. Last week, MCTC filed a patent application for its unique edible cannabinoid delivery and packaging technology enhanced with solid polymeric nanoparticles.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, “The polymer based nanoparticles we are developing should not be confused with the simple oil-in-water nanoemulsions being marketed as interim solutions to the food and beverage industry, as these two technologies are significantly different. The polymer based particles we are developing will allow for significant loading of active ingredients and unparalleled flexibility in creating custom cannabinoid combinations with unique performance characteristics. We believe this will be an important technology area for the cannabinoid formulation marketplace.”

TPGS was developed in the 1950’s in order to supplement the dietary needs of vitamin E deficient children and exotic animals. Pharmaceutical formulators soon thereafter realized the strong bioenhancement and emulsification properties of the compound and since, dozens of peer reviewed studies have been published documenting the safety and the unique properties of TPGS. Over the past ten years, formulators have increased the use of TPGS as an ever larger number of active ingredients are water insoluble. The Company is applying these technologies to cannabinoids, which are also highly water insoluble.

MCTC plans to continue to build its IP portfolio while productizing selected forms of its developed technologies, especially relating to cannabinoid functional food, beverage and transdermal ingredients.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

