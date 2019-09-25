DNA Genetics’ Rezwan Khan to Speak at Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition in Los Angeles

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG DNA Genetics (“DNA” or the “Company”), a globally recognized leading cannabis brand, announced that Rezwan Khan, Vice President of Global Corporate Development, will be a guest speaker at this year’s Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition (“CWCBExpo”) taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from September 26 - 28.



The CWCBExpo is the leading forum for the growing cannabis industry in the U.S., bringing together individuals from diverse fields who have a passion for cannabis – including entrepreneurs, lawmakers and investors. Mr. Khan’s session, “Approaching Legalization from a Multi-State and Multi-National Perspective, will offer insights on why it is important for cannabis companies to strategically develop partnerships nationally and globally as the issue of legalization comes to the forefront. The session will take place on Saturday, September 28 at noon.



After spending over a decade building their brand in the European marketplace, DNA established themselves as one of the most respected and regarded cannabis brands in the world with licensing deals across the globe. For more than 15 years, DNA’s strains have won over 200 awards in all categories at cannabis events around the world, making DNA the global standard in breeding and growing.

Mr. Khan has guided DNA’s brand strategy, negotiating and closing licensing deals with global partners. He is an expert in comparative cannabis law and issues facing the emerging cannabis market with over 20 years of experience in cannabis brand development, marketing and licensing, having co-founded seedless, a cannabis counterculture brand and marketing firm. He was recently elected President of the Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce, a trade organization representing over a billion dollars of global cannabis market share.

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model.

For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com

Rezwan Khan, Director of Business Development

Rezwan@dnagenetics.com







