Optical LAN proves best for White Plains City Schools’ network, staff and students

Tellabs® Optical LAN saves WPCSD 30% at the initial network build and continues to save the district 25% in on-going operational efficiencies due to network simplification and automation

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the leading provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, and White Plains City School District (WPCSD), together announced the success of their five year installation of the Tellabs Optical LAN (OLAN) solution, and how OLAN has exceeded expectations as a modern high-speed, stable, scalable, and secure network, in support of WPCSD growing Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (IoT), smart building and security connectivity needs.



The day one advantages of the Optical LAN design, and installation, have been well documented through the years. What has now become apparent over time is the operational advantages of OLAN. Where the savings gained through prudent planning, and building, of a contemporary high-performance fiber-based network are realized only once, these on-going operational efficiencies are in-place to benefit WPCSD year-over-year:

Initial OLAN design advantages have saved the district 30% due to:

• Convergence of multiple disparate networks over fiber optic cables

• Space savings from network size reductions that are returned to teaching needs

• Scalability for planned growth of wireless, IoT, smart building, and security

• Security gained by reduced points of LAN vulnerability and less human touch

• Simplified management of the school’s network across the district

• Agilities through automation that help the IT staff work faster

• Reduced network training and support costs that saves the district 25% annually

“The Wi-Fi network on top of the Optical LAN has been so successful, we have been able to expand our iPad program to one-to-one device per student in our grades 6-12, and over the next few years as we had plenty of bandwidth to support the initiative. We expanded the use of the Optical LAN to additionally include VoIP, HVAC, video security, IP door locks, IP clock and IP speakers. As the IoT becomes more pervasive in our district, we plan on adding whatever device or systems that may come at us and place them onto the Optical LAN,” said Ron Velez, WPCSD Director of Management and Information Systems.

“We’re especially proud that the White Plains City School District’s Optical LAN has empowered the IT staff to reduce the impact of network management across the district, thus returning valuable real estate, resources, and money, back to the teachers’ and students’ educational needs,” said Jim Norrod, Tellabs President and CEO.

For more details about the Tellabs Optical LAN at White Plains City School District, we encourage you to read our more detailed user case study.

About White Plains City School District

The mission of the White Plains City School District is to educate and inspire all students, while nurturing their dreams so they learn continually, think critically, pursue their aspirations and contribute to a diverse and dynamic world. The City of White Plains is a thriving suburban city of about 57,000 people located approximately 25 miles northeast of New York City. Our excellent public schools are a strong attraction for young families and for those relocating to the New York metro area. Our tree-lined neighborhoods retain a small-town feel, yet our town is the economic and political center of Westchester County.

www.whiteplainspublicschools.org

About Tellabs

Tellabs is leading network innovations with access technologies built to exceed today’s demands while delivering modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable, stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to service providers for more than two decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people.

http://www.tellabs.com

Media Contact

John Hoover

+1-707-206-1751

john.hoover@tellabs.com



