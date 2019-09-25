Andes Technology Announces Coming Up the North America Annual RISC-V CON 2019 Santa Clara

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RISC-V CON 2019 in Santa Clara on October 15 will feature the first independent analysis of the commercial potential for the open source architecture RISC-V market opportunity. Jim Feldhan, President of Semico Research will present the findings of his firm’s evaluation based on research commissioned by the RISC-V Foundation. Amazon will provide a RISC-V user’s perspective in a technical presentation detailing an AI compiler based on RISC-V. Imperas will release their next generation software tools for developing RISC-V based SoCs. Faraday will offer a design service’s viewpoint on building a RISC-V based ASIC solution for edge AI and IoT SoC.

Andes Technology CTO and Executive VP Charlie Su, will present "Powering RISC-V SoCs with 1 to 1,000s AndesCores." His presentation will illustrate the range and versatility of the RISC V instruction set architecture (ISA) that is propelling the ISA‘s widespread adoption by everyone from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies in applications spanning Internet of Things to multiprocessor AI devices. To conclude up the seminar, a panel moderated by Jim Feldhan will discuss how Andes, Amazon, Imperas and Faraday are driving RISC-V adoption.

During RISC-V CON, presentations, partner exhibitions and live demo will enable attendees to learn more about the advanced RISC-V ISA technology. Through face-to-face interactions with RISC-V ecosystems and partners, attendees will get more latest, leading-edge information on this rapidly emerging new CPU architecture. For more information about RISC-V CON, please visit http://www.andestech.com/Andes_RISC-V_CON_2019_US/

About RISC-V CON

In order to foster stronger collaboration on RISC-V across the computing industry, RISC-V CON focuses on this disruptive technology, demonstrating its benefits and identifying commercial strategies. Through RISC-V CON, the RISC-V community and ecosystem can share the most up-to-date development and RISC-V based products and solutions.

With more than 14 years focusing on the CPU IPs, Andes Technology, the most experienced vendor of RISC-V processors and solutions, has launched many new RISC-V based products. By bringing together industry experts, the goal is to make it easier for other industry players to quickly bring innovative designs based on the open RISC-V ISA to market.

Jonah McLeod Andes Technology Corporation 510 449 8634 jonahm@andestech.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.