Imperial Capital Continues Its Expansion of Credit Sales & Trading

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”), today announced hiring Tyler Thors, a veteran leveraged finance sales professional, in its Stamford, CT Office. Tyler joins as a Managing Director as Imperial continues hiring senior professionals to expand its Credit Sales & Trading team, adding to the franchise's ambitious growth initiatives.



“Having worked with Tyler in the past, I am very glad to have him on the team. The quality of his experience, market credibility and relationships is terrific, and he is exactly the kind of colleague we want here at Imperial,” said Tim Sullivan, Managing Director and Head of US Credit.

Tyler joins Imperial Capital with over 25 years of experience in institutional capital markets. Prior to joining, Mr. Thors was at Jefferies Group LLC for 14 years most recently as a Managing Director. Previously, Mr. Thors was with MTR and its successor Miller Tabak Roberts Securities for a cumulative of 11 years. Mr. Thors earned a BA in Interdisciplinary Studies at Trinity College-Hartford.

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com .

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.

