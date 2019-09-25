Vera Bradley Partners With Disney Theme Park Merchandise™ to Create Its Latest Custom Limited-Edition Pattern

“Mickey’s Whimsical Paisley” to debut September 26

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind. and LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA), the iconic women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, has once again partnered with DISNEY Theme Park Merchandise™ to create a limited-edition novelty pattern called Mickey’s Whimsical Paisley, which will launch on September 26, 2019.



Vera Bradley’s design team collaborated with DISNEY to create Mickey’s Whimsical Paisley, an aptly-named playful pattern featuring a motif of large-scale paisley elements intertwined with full-body images of Mickey Mouse, Disney’s iconic theme park castle, Mickey-shaped balloons, and tossed confetti, all on a dark background.

Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley, noted, “Magic seems to be in the air whenever we have the opportunity to collaborate with DISNEY. We are delighted to offer Vera Bradley and DISNEY enthusiasts alike our newest magical collection with the launch of Mickey’s Whimsical Paisley!”

Mickey’s Whimsical Paisley will officially launch with a special in-store event at Vera Bradley’s Disney Springs® retail location on Thursday, September 26, where guests will enjoy sweet DISNEY-inspired treats and special photo opportunities. The first 500 event guests to make a purchase will receive a complimentary iconic Mickey-shaped balloon – the same balloon prominently featured in the Mickey’s Whimsical Paisley pattern.

The Mickey’s Whimsical Paisley collection will feature eighteen items, including backpacks, crossbody bags, a tote, large duffel, weekender and various travel items, a plush throw blanket, and several coordinating accessories, with prices ranging from $20 to $140. The limited-edition pattern will be available at Vera Bradley’s Disney Springs® store or by calling (407) 828-0040.

Mickey and Friends and Mickey’s Paisley Celebration, the last two Vera Bradley/DISNEY collaborative patterns launched in March 2019 and September 2018, respectively, were both very successful.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand’s innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Vera Bradley offers a multi-channel sales model as well as a focus on service and a high level of customer engagement. The Company’s commitment to bringing more beauty into women’s lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand that deeply resonates with its loyal consumer following. The Pura Vida brand has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

For more information about Vera Bradley, visit www.verabradley.com or follow the brand @VeraBradley on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT DISNEY SPRINGS™

Disney Springs® is a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment district located in the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. With its namesake springs, beautiful open-air promenades and lakefront setting, Disney Springs® evokes the charm of Florida waterfront towns at the turn of the 20th century. It’s also home to a collection of more than 150 shops and restaurants, including top-name retail brands, specialty boutiques and dining experiences created by celebrity and award-winning chefs. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disney Springs® is open daily.

VERA BRADLEY PRESS CONTACT

Vera Bradley Media:

877-708-VERA (8372)

Mediacontact@verabradley.com

