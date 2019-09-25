Minnesota Council of Nonprofits Announces 2019 Virtual Conference for Small Development Shops

/EIN News/ -- St. Paul, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Minnesota Council of Nonprofits (MCN), the largest state association of nonprofits in the United States, today announced the full agenda for their 2019 Virtual Conference for Small Development Shops taking place October 2-3, 2019. Registration for the conference is open to all nonprofit professionals via this link.



The conference features 14 sessions by national experts on small shop fundraising strategies, managing donor relationships, online fundraising, raising major gifts, and more. The content is designed specifically to address the needs and challenges of small organizations.

Sessions that attendees will experience include:

Raising serious planned gifts without breaking the bank

Building a culture of philanthropy

Six critical tools you need to lead a successful capital campaign

The house of philanthropy: Creating a framework for cross-cultural giving

The six superpowers of a small shop fundraiser

Making your cause real: Storytelling for action

Keynote presentations will be delivered by Sarah Brooks, associate director of the Methow Conservancy and Kishshana Palmer, a national speaker, trainer, and coach with a 17-year background in fundraising, marketing, and talent management.

“We’re very proud of this year’s online agenda offering sessions to exclusively meet the needs of small nonprofit organizations. National industry experts will speak on topics including building philanthropy cultures, fundraising strategies for small shops and capital campaigns,” said Sondra Reis, director of e-learning at the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits. “This virtual event will enable all attendees to join from their offices with no travel required and they will have the ability to chat online with attendees and speakers and ask questions in real-time.”

The 2019 Virtual Conference for Small Development Shops is co-hosted by the North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations, North Carolina Center for Nonprofits, Together SC, and Washington Nonprofits.

About Minnesota Council of Nonprofits

The Minnesota Council of Nonprofits works to inform, promote, connect, and strengthen individual nonprofits and the nonprofit sector. Founded in 1987 to meet the increasing information needs of nonprofits and to convene nonprofits to address issues facing the sector, MCN is the largest state association of nonprofits in the U.S. with over 2,200 member organizations.





John Wurm Communications Director (651) 757-3082 jwurm@minnesotanonprofits.org



