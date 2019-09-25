USHL Partners with headversity to Bring Digital Resilience Training to its Players

United States Hockey League Partners with Calgary-based Resilience Training App for its Players

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- headversity, an industry-leading employee resilience training app headquartered in Calgary, AB, announced that it has partnered with the United States Hockey League (USHL).



With headversity at their fingertips, USHL players will be able to measure, track and train their resilience so they can overcome obstacles throughout the season and improve their mental game on the ice. The USHL will be the first major hockey league to adopt technology of this kind.

“The mental aspect of sport is so critical, especially in today’s world. We recognize that resilience is a growth area in our sport, and we saw a great benefit to offering the players an anytime, anywhere tool to mentally prepare for the season’s challenges, on and off the ice. We are really encouraged by the work of Dr. Todd and the team at headversity and are excited to be partnering with them for the upcoming season,” said Tom Garrity, Commissioner of the USHL.

While headversity’s offering has primarily serviced the corporate market to date, Dr. Ryan Todd, the company’s CEO and also a Psychiatrist who specializes in dealing with athletes, sees unique challenges in sport that could benefit greatly from resilience training.

“Resilience unlocks so many important skills for all aspects of everyone’s life. But there is no question that athletes experience unique challenges and pressures that need to be addressed in a program of this nature. Our team at headversity has extensive background in sport, media, and EdTech that really enables us to meet these athletes where they are, which is on the road and quite often, on their mobile devices,” said Dr. Todd.

The partnership will kick off this week in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania at the DICK’S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, where Dr. Todd will present the program to the players to start the season.

About the USHL:

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the USHL celebrates its 18th season as the nation’s only Tier I junior hockey league in 2019-20. The USHL had 53 players selected at the 2019 NHL Draft, and more than 400 players on team rosters in 2018-19 committed to NCAA Division I schools, further establishing the USHL as the world’s foremost producer of junior hockey talent.

About headversity:

headversity is a leading mental wellness app for organizations, with 22 micro-lessons on the six points of resilience. The program offers users media-enriched & personalized resilience training in their pockets, offering tools and exercises to help them think, feel, and be better, rain or shine. Learn more at www.headversity.com

