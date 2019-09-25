Crate.io Names Syed Hoda as Chief Commercial Officer and President North America

Veteran Cisco and startup executive to help drive global scale and growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crate.io, the leader for data management in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), today announced it has named Syed Hoda as its Chief Commercial Officer and President North America. Hoda brings more than two decades of go-to-market experience scaling advanced technologies at both startups and industry giants.

Hoda most recently served as CMO of digital manufacturing platform company Sight Machine, and previously had been CMO of ParStream, the IoT analytics company acquired by Cisco Systems Inc. Prior to ParStream, Hoda served as a senior executive at Cisco in a variety of management positions across three continents. This included the role of General Manager for Cisco’s Emerging Solutions Group, where he led the startup and scaling of new, disruptive software businesses. He was also instrumental in the launch of Cisco’s Globalization Center in Bangalore, India.



“Syed’s global experience in commercially scaling enterprise technologies, along with his domain expertise in digital transformation, makes him an ideal fit for Crate.io as we accelerate our growth,” said Christian Lutz, CEO of Crate.io. “As the new CCO, Syed strengthens Crate.io's category leadership in data management for IIoT. We are excited to have him play a key role within our leadership team.”



“Digital transformation has created an abundance of opportunities for operational improvement, but most companies have been challenged in trying to capture the actual benefits. What have many realized? They have to get much, much better at putting their data to work," said Hoda. “Crate.io was purpose-built for the machine data world and has helped many industry leaders achieve measurable results faster than any other data management provider. I am honored to be joining a fantastic team with a history of tremendous customer success.”



Hoda joins Crate.io amid particularly strong growth. The company was also recently recognized by Forbes as a Top 25 IoT Startup and also selected as a Gartner Cool Vendor for manufacturing operations. Crate.io is used by more than 1600 companies around the world for a multitude of machine data applications.



Hoda earned a Master of Business Administration from Emory University and an undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering from Case Western Reserve University.

About Crate.io

Crate.io develops data management solutions that help companies put IoT and machine data to work. CrateDB is an open source distributed database offering the scalability and performance of NoSQL with the power and ease of standard SQL. The Crate.DB Cloud for Azure IoT is a turnkey data layer, offered as a hosted cloud service on Azure, enabling faster development of IoT platforms and data-driven smart factories. Crate.io is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Berlin, New York City, and Dornbirn, Austria. A 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor , Forbes has also ranked Crate.io among the Top 25 IoT Companies in 2019.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e03a3552-97a5-42fb-a4bc-1027d623f346

Press Contact Kyle Peterson kyle@clementpeterson.com

Syed Hoda Hoda named Chief Commercial Officer and President North America at Crate.io



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.