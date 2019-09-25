Neos Therapeutics to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company utilizing its novel microparticle delivery technology to develop and manufacture central nervous system (CNS)-focused products, today announced that Jerry McLaughlin, chief executive officer, will present a company overview at the upcoming Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.neostx.com/ . Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on Neos’ website for 30 days.

About Neos Therapeutics



Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company utilizing its novel microparticle delivery technology to develop and manufacture central nervous system (CNS)-focused products. The Company has three approved produced, all for the treatment of ADHD, that utilize the Company’s extended-release technology platform: Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER® (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING). Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com .

CONTACTS:

Richard I. Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Neos Therapeutics

(972) 408-1389

reisenstadt@neostx.com

Sarah McCabe

Investor Relations

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

(212) 362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com



