Cardiovascular Drugs: Global Industry Outlook to 2022 Featuring Merck & Co, Sanofi, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the cardiovascular drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global cardiovascular drugs market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global cardiovascular drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global cardiovascular drugs market.



NOACs are gaining wider acceptance and are replacing traditionally used anti-coagulants such as Warfarin and Heparin. Anti-coagulants have long been used in prevention of thrombus formation in patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases. Use of NOACs makes it easier for patients to continue therapy post discharge as opposed to injections of Heparin and Warfarin which need medical assistance for administration xxviii. Some of the NOACs include Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) from Boehringer Ingelheim, Xarelto (rivaroxaban) from Janssen, and Eliquis (apixaban) from Bristol-Myers Squibb.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pharmaceutical drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The cardiovascular drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the cardiovascular drugs market with other segments of the pharmaceutical drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, cardiovascular drugs indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Anti-Hypertensive Drugs, Hypolipidemics, Anti Thrombotics, Other Drugs for Cardiovascular Diseases (Congestive Heart Failure, Anti-Arrhythmic & Anti-Anginal Drugs)

Companies Mentioned: Merck & Co, Sanofi, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis



Metrics Covered: Hypertension Prevalence Rate, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, cardiovascular drugs indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Cardiovascular Drugs Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Cardiovascular Drugs Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Cardiovascular Drugs Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Cardiovascular Drugs Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Cardiovascular Drugs Market Trends & Strategies



8. Cardiovascular Drugs Market Size & Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Cardiovascular Drugs Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Cardiovascular Drugs Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Anti-Hypertensive Drugs

10.1.2. Hypolipidemics

10.1.3. Anti Thrombotics

10.1.4. Other Drugs For Cardiovascular Diseases (Congestive Heart Failure, Anti-Arrhythmic And Anti-Anginal Drugs)



11. Cardiovascular Drugs Market Metrics

11.1. Cardiovascular Drugs Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Cardiovascular Drugs Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Merck & Co.

Sanofi S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shbpcv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.