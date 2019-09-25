Analysis on the Global Computers Market (2014-2022) Featuring HP, Apple, Advantech, Eurotech, Kontron, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computers Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the computers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global computers market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global computers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global computers market.



The Internet of Things (IoT) is emerging as the next big trend in the computers market with the ability to create an impact across the business spectrum. The Internet of Things merged the physical and online worlds to open up to a host of opportunities for companies, governments and consumers.



The IoT is a complex ecosystem with multiple players such as device vendors, communication service providers, software vendors and IT service providers. For example, the August Smart Lock uses the Internet of Things platform to automatically lock and unlock the front door of a user's residence, and can also remotely grant access to guests, friends or staff.



