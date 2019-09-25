Analysis on the Global Pharmaceuticals Market (2014-2022): Size & Growth, Trends & Strategies, Products, Supply Chain, Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceuticals Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the pharmaceuticals? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



North America was the largest region in the global pharmaceuticals market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global pharmaceuticals market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 2% of the market.



Early Rx-to-OTC switch, or switching the product from prescription to non-prescription status, is a key trend in the dermatology drugs market. Traditionally, the Rx-to-OTC status conversion usually took place at a time nearing the patent expiry or after. However, forward-thinking companies are now looking at switching from Rx-to-OTC well in advance of the patent expiry of the drug. This helps the manufacturer to capitalize on the market opportunities for the product.



Early Rx-to-OTC switching also provides an additional benefit as a way to recover all the expenses incurred on the product by the company. A key example from the dermatology OTC drugs market for an early switch includes butenafine hydrochloride (Lotrimin Ultra), an anti-fungal drug. The product was reclassified and switched to being an OTC drug in December 2001, long before its patent expiry (April 2017). It is used in the treatment of athlete's foot, jock itch and ringworm infections.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pharmaceuticals market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The pharmaceuticals market section of the report gives context. It compares the pharmaceuticals market with other segments of the pharmaceuticals market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, pharmaceuticals indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Pharmaceutical Drugs, Biologics, Cardiovascular Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorders Drugs, Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs, Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS), Therapeutic Proteins, Vaccines

Companies Mentioned: Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co.

Metrics Covered: Number of Pharmacies, Number of Pharmacists, Cancer Prevalence Rate, Tuberculosis Prevalence Rate, Hypertension Prevalence Rate, HIV Prevalence Rate, Asthma Prevalence Rate, Diabetes Prevalence Rate, Peptic Ulcer Prevalence Rate, Parkinson Prevalence Rate, Glaucoma Prevalence Rate, Dermatitis Prevalence Rate, Thalassemia Prevalence Rate, Cerebrovascular Prevalence Rate, Hearing Loss Prevalence Rate, Rheumatoid Arthritis Prevalence Rate, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, pharmaceuticals indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Pharmaceuticals Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Pharmaceuticals Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Pharmaceuticals Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Pharmaceuticals Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Pharmaceuticals Market Trends & Strategies



8. Pharmaceuticals Market Size & Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



9. Pharmaceuticals Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Pharmaceuticals Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Pharmaceuticals Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Pharmaceuticals Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Pharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



11. Pharmaceuticals Market Segments

11.1. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Cardiovascular Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorders Drugs, Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs

11.2. Global Biologics Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS), Therapeutic Proteins, Vaccines



12. Pharmaceuticals Market Metrics

12.1. Pharmaceuticals Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Pharmaceuticals Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Pfizer

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yaitn6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

