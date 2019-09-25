Global IT Services Market, Forecast to 2022: Size & Growth, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Market Shares, Trends & Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Services Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the it services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The IT Services market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global it services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global it services market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 3% of the market.



Over the past five years, cloud software solutions have been gaining acceptance from companies across all industries. Cloud is a software delivery method where a vendor hosts a software application in a remote server and customers can access it through the internet.



Cloud software solutions are widely used in customer relationship management (CRM), HR/payroll, project management and accounting software systems. For example, Vodafone is utilizing Salesforce.com's software services to make connections through social media.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider it services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The it services market section of the report gives context. It compares the it services market with other segments of the it services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, it services indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Hardware Support Services, Software & BPO Services, Cloud Services, Computer & Peripherals Support Services, Storage & Servers Support Services, Networking Support Services, Others - Hardware Support Services, BPO Services, Software Services, Software as a service (SaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Business Process as a service (BPaaS)

Companies Mentioned: Microsoft, IBM, HP, Oracle, Fujitsu

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, it services indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. IT Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. IT Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. IT Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. IT Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. IT Services Market Trends & Strategies



8. IT Services Market Size & Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



9. IT Services Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global IT Services Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global IT Services Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global IT Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. IT Services Market Segmentation

10.1. Global IT Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



11. IT Services Market Segments

11.1. Global Hardware Support Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Computer And Peripherals Support Services, Storage And Servers Support Services, Networking Support Services, Others - Hardware Support Services

11.2. Global Software And BPO Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - BPO Services, Software Services

11.3. Global Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Software as a service (SaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Business Process as a service (BPaaS)



12. IT Services Market Metrics

12.1. IT Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average IT Services Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Microsoft

IBM

HP

Oracle

Fujitsu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3jzyc8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.