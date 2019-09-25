Dance Biopharm Announces Rebranding to Aerami Therapeutics Reflecting a Broadened Strategic Focus on Inhaled Therapies for Chronic Diseases

Aerami is exploring inhaled therapies beyond human insulin in multiple chronic conditions

Launched three new pipeline programs aimed at treatment of type 2 diabetes, hypoparathyroidism and human growth hormone deficiency

Plans to advance an inhalable fast acting GLP-1 receptor agonist into clinic in 2020

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dance Biopharm, a clinical-stage company reimagining the treatment of chronic diseases with inhaled therapies, today announced it is rebranding as Aerami Therapeutics and moving its headquarters to Durham, North Carolina. The new brand, which will be implemented immediately, comes as the company pursues strategic partners for its lead asset, Dance 501 inhaled human insulin, to progress into pivotal registration studies, and expands its pipeline to include inhaled therapeutics for endocrinology diseases – designed to provide patients an alternative to routine injectable treatments.

The new brand better reflects the Company’s broadened focus beyond diabetes to include additional chronic conditions that could potentially achieve better treatment efficiency from the patient friendly administration afforded by Aerami’s gentle mist, smart inhaler. Aerami plans to advance new pipeline programs in hypoparathyroidism and human growth hormone (HGH) deficiency in addition to its existing inhalable GLP-1 receptor agonist candidate. Each of these programs could enter clinical development in 2020, subject to our ability to obtain additional funding.

“We are proud to launch Aerami, which is derived from a combination of Greek and Latin words. ’Aero’ means air/wind and ’ami’ means friend/friendly. The new brand reflects our commitment to provide patients living with chronic diseases, a patient-friendly alternative to routine injections, with our gentle mist inhaler,” said Anne Whitaker, chief executive officer of Aerami Therapeutics. “Our initial focus going forward is on rare and severe diseases in the endocrinology, respiratory and cardiovascular space. We have launched new pipeline programs in hypoparathyroidism and human growth hormone deficiency, which could benefit from the frequent pulsatile administration of inhaled parathyroid hormone and HGH, respectively, afforded by our smart inhaler. In addition, we are targeting advancing our inhalable pre-meal GLP-1 receptor agonist into the clinic in 2020, subject to additional funding, for treatment of type 2 diabetes patients who are not meeting their HbA1c goals with their current oral anti-diabetic treatments.”

About Aerami Therapeutics

Aerami Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company reimagining the treatment of chronic diseases with inhaled therapies. The Company’s gentle mist inhaler is designed with smart technology to optimize the precise delivery of biologic therapies through the lungs. In addition to its Phase 3-ready inhaled insulin product Dance-501, Aerami is building a diverse pipeline of inhaled therapies with an initial focus on rare and severe diseases in the endocrinology, respiratory and cardiovascular space, where its platform and expertise present a unique opportunity to achieve better treatment efficiency and patient experience. Aerami has initiated development programs for inhaled glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, inhaled parathyroid hormone (PTH) for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism and inhaled human growth hormone (HGH) for the treatment of HGH deficiency.



For more information, visit: https://www.aerami.com/ .

Investor Contact:

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(212) 915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Gloria Gasaatura

LifeSci Public Relations

(646) 627-8387

ggasaatura@lifescipublicrelations.com



