Massage Machine Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

Introduction

Global Massage Machine Market

Massage can be analyzed as manipulation of soft tissues to relax the body completely. The technique includes diverse areas like elbows, hands, fingers, feet, forearms, knees, or a device. The technique differs from one country to the other. The global market is now witnessing a strong influx of various machines that can be operated by the user as well. Such devices are quite scientific and often quite flexible to make sure it does not hurt the user. The global massage machine market is deemed to witness hike in the coming years. Several factors like hike in price, lowering of stress, ability to relax the body, affordable cost, growth in commercial usage can influence the growth of the global massage machine market.

Segmentation:

The massage machine market report can be segmented into product type and application to ensure a better study of the global dynamics. These segments also display a detailed analysis of factors that can play a crucial role in taking the market ahead. Upon considering value and volume, these segments are expected to make better contributions for market understanding.

By type, the global massage machine market can be segmented into a massage chair, back massagers, foot massagers, and neck massagers. These segments have been studied quite extensively to gauge how far the market can go and chart better paths for future growths. The segments are gaining high traction as people are often buying specific tools to improve their physical condition by providing relief to their body.

Regional Analysis:

The global massage machine market is gaining a high boost from regions like North America and Europe. These two regions are known for their high expenditure capacity. Various massage parlors and salons are buying these devices to provide their customer with better experience. Also, the hike in innovation and spending on research and development can influence substantial market growth.

The APAC market is expected to make a remarkable contribution as the regional disposable income is gaining higher grounds. Countries here are expected to make a good application of these devices both on commercial and individual scale.

Key Players of Global Massage Machine Market =>

A number of companies are making a substantial contribution to the global market for massage machine market. These companies are known for their intense strategic planning that includes various plans like merger, collaboration, acquisition, and others. The report profiled a few that can be used for better market understanding of the market in the coming years. These companies are Inada, OSIM International, Fujiiryoki, HoMedics, OGAWA, Xiamen Comfort Science & Technology, Zhejiang Haozhonghao Health Product, Infinite Creative Enterprises (I.C.E.), Human Touch, Panasonic, and others.

Industry News:

In 2019, Zyllion launched their new ZMA13 Shiatsu Massage Pillow which is an ideal machine to get shoulder massage, but its contours have designed in such a way that it can also massage neck, lower & upper back, calf, abdomen, and thigh areas. It is like a kneading massage pillow that uses heat to relax the muscle tension. It offers deep-kneading shiatsu massage with its 3-dimension powerful nodes.

