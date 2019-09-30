Colloidal Silica 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, INDIA, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colloidal silica is silica particles suspended in a liquid which is denser than water. The liquid is also stabilized electrostatically so that the particles stay suspended in the solution. Silica particles are small and have less density. It is important to use the right particle size because large ones will settle out of the solution and very small ones will be difficult to stabilize. Colloidal silica is used in many industries for multiple applications such as nanomedicine, high-temperature binders, catalysts, investment casting, and abrasion-resistant coatings. It is also used in polished concrete and concrete densifiers. Colloidal silica in slurry is suitable for shaping, smoothing, and polishing silicon wafers, glass, sapphire, and aluminum. Report analysts predict that the global market for colloidal silica will increase at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period. From US$ 990 million in 2018, it is expected to reach US$ 1200 million by 2025.

Colloidal silica is also important for paper-making plants. It helps drain liquid from the paper rapidly. While water is drained from the paper, the starch remains and increases the paper’s strength. Colloidal silica solution is also used in many plants and factories as a moisture absorbent. It also helps improve friction of a surface. A waxed floor is usually slippery and can be dangerous to walk on. Colloidal silica is often coated on waxed floors to improve friction and prevent accidents. It is also used on railway tracks for better traction. The textile industry uses it to fill micropores and prevent the fabric from taking in dirt and other particles. As a surfactant, colloidal silica comes in handy for coagulating, dispersing, flocculating, and stabilizing.

Key Players

Grace

AkzoNobel

Nalco

Fuso Chemical

Nissan Chemical

Evonik

Klebosol

Adeka

B陌YOTEZ Machinery and Chemicals

Remet

Nyacol

CWK-BK

Sterling Chemicals

DKIC

Segmentation:

The global colloidal silica market is segmented by types and applications.

By types, the market is divided into alkaline colloidal silica, acidic colloidal silica, modified colloidal silica, ordinary colloidal silica, and others.

By applications, the market is divided into catalysts, investment casting, refractories, electronics, polishing, paper industry, and coating.

Regional Analysis:

For analyzing the market for colloidal silica, report analysts take into consideration the main regions around the world. These include North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of the Region), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Rest of the Region), Central and South America (Argentina and Brazil), and the Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the Rest of the Region).

Europe is the highest consumer of colloidal silica and it is closely followed by the United States and Japan. China has the largest market for investment casting and coating production. The consumer prices are relatively cheap in China, while the United States, Europe, and Japan are at the same level.

Industry News:

In March 2019, a key player in the colloidal silica market called Nouryon has expanded its operation in Sweden. This development has helped in increasing the production capacity of surface-modified colloidal silica at its Bohus site located at Sweden.

