Global Information Technology (IT) Market Report, 2019: Size & Growth to 2022 Featuring AT&T, Apple, Verizon Communications, China Mobile, Microsoft, and More

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global information technology market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global information technology market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 2% of the market.



Over the past five years there has been an increasing prevalence of low cost open source alternatives. Open source has become a preferred platform for developing new technology. In the past, software publishers would open source software that was not making money, but now companies are open sourcing software to increase its presence and share in the market. According to Allison Randal, President, Open Source Initiative, 78% of companies use open source solutions and 64% participate in open source projects indicating an increase in open source software platforms to build applications in 2015.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider information technology market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The information technology market section of the report gives context. It compares the information technology market with other segments of the information technology market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, information technology indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: IT Services, Computer Hardware, Telecom, Software Products, Hardware Support Services, Software & BPO Services, Cloud Services, Computer Peripheral Equipment, Computer Storage Devices & Servers, Computers, Wireless Telecommunication Carriers, Wired Telecommunication Carriers, Communications Hardware, Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers, Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing, Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing, Business Analytics & Enterprise Software, Video Game Software, Design, Editing & Rendering Software

Companies Mentioned: AT&T, Apple, Verizon Communications Inc., China Mobile Ltd, Microsoft

Metrics Covered: Number of Internet Users, Number of Smartphone Users, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, information technology indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Information Technology Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Information Technology Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Information Technology Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Information Technology Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Information Technology Market Trends And Strategies



8. Information Technology Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



9. Information Technology Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Information Technology Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Information Technology Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Information Technology Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Information Technology Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Information Technology Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



11. Information Technology Market Segments

11.1. Global IT Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Hardware Support Services, Software And BPO Services, Cloud Services

11.2. Global Computer Hardware Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Computer Peripheral Equipment, Computer Storage Devices And Servers, Computers

11.3. Global Telecom Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Wireless Telecommunication Carriers, Wired Telecommunication Carriers, Communications Hardware, Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers

11.4. Global Software Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing, Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing, Business Analytics & Enterprise Software, Video Game Software, Design, Editing & Rendering Software



12. Information Technology Market Metrics

12.1. Information Technology Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Information Technology Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



AT&T

Apple

Verizon Communications Inc.

China Mobile Ltd.

Microsoft

