Global Recreation Market Analysis, 2014-2019 & 2022 - Size & Growth, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Market Shares, Trends & Strategies

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the recreation? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



North America was the largest region in the global recreation market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global recreation market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 2% of the market.



To enhance visitor experience, amusement parks are transforming their attractions from passive amusements into participatory adventures. Motion tracking enables amusement parks to offer virtual reality experiences built for multiple people to experience simultaneously. A new experience was demonstrated with motion tracking and massive 4k resolution projections at Disneyland California.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider recreation market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The recreation market section of the report gives context. It compares the recreation market with other segments of the recreation market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, recreation indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Amusements, Arts, Sports Amusement Parks, Gambling, Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks, Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies, Sports And Arts Promoters, Spectator Sports, Participatory Sports

Companies Mentioned: The Walt Disney Company, Las Vegas Sands, Universal Studios, MGM Resorts, Merlin Entertainment Group

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, recreation indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Recreation Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Recreation Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Recreation Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Recreation Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Recreation Market Trends And Strategies



8. Recreation Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



9. Recreation Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Recreation Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Recreation Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Recreation Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Recreation Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Recreation Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



11. Recreation Market Segments

11.1. Global Amusements Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Amusement Parks, Gambling

11.2. Global Arts Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks, Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies, Sports And Arts Promoters

11.3. Global Sports Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Spectator Sports, Participatory Sports



12. Recreation Market Metrics

12.1. Recreation Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Recreation Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



The Walt Disney Company

Las Vegas Sands

Universal Studios

MGM Resorts

Merlin Entertainment Group

