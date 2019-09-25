Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing: Global Market Analysis (2014-2022) Featuring TRUMPF Group, Amada Co, Kennametal, Komatsu, and Okuma Corp

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the metalworking machinery manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global metalworking machinery manufacturing market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global metalworking machinery manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global metalworking machinery manufacturing market.



Rolling mill machinery manufacturers are offering advanced 6-axis CNC milling machines to efficiently fabricate complex components. CNC milling is a specific type of computer numerical controlled (CNC) machining. This involves the use of computers to control machine tools like lathes, mills, routers and grinders.



The 6-axis CNC machine converts a raw metal bar into the final product by turning from both the ends of the fixture. This offers high quality products while minimizing errors. CNC milling helps in short-run production of complex parts and fabrication of unique precision components. Major companies manufacturing 6-axis CNC milling are Yamazaki Mazak, DMG MORI, ERLO, Giben International, Haas Automation, Knuth Machine Tools, IMSA.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider machinery manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The metalworking machinery manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the metalworking machinery manufacturing market with other segments of the machinery manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, metalworking machinery manufacturing indicators comparison.

Scope



Companies Mentioned: TRUMPF Group, Amada Co Ltd, Kennametal Inc, Komatsu Ltd, Okuma Corporation

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, metalworking machinery manufacturing indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



9. Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



11. Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market Segments

11.1. Global Special Die And Tool, Die Set, Jig, And Fixture Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Cutting Dies, Jigs, Others - Special Die And Tool, Die Set, Jig, And Fixture Manufacturing

11.2. Global Machine Tool Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Metal Cutting Tools, Metal Forming Tools

11.3. Global Industrial Mold Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Metal Molds, Other Material Molds

11.4. Global Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Wire Drawing and Fabricating Machinery, Coil Winding and Cutting Machinery, Rolling Mill Machines, Others

11.5. Global Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Metalworking Knives And Bits, Measuring Attachments, Metalworking Drill Bits, Machine Tool Taps And Dies



12. Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market Metrics

12.1. Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



TRUMPF Group

Amada Co. Ltd.

Kennametal Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Okuma Corporation

