Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing: Global Market Size & Growth (2014-2022), Trends & Strategies, Product Analysis, Supply Chain, Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the motor vehicle parts manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor vehicle parts manufacturing market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global motor vehicle parts manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global motor vehicle parts manufacturing market.



Motor vehicle parts manufacturers are producing engines that offer higher fuel economy and better performance. Efficient combustion engines increase the fuel economy of motor vehicles and also enable motor vehicle manufacturers to meet emission norms of several state and national governments across the world. They are using technologies such as advanced ignition, direct fuel injection, variable valve timing, and advanced transmission to reduce engine size and increase its power.



For instance, in December 2016, automotive manufacturer Toyota launched new engines based on its Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) for standard gasoline and hybrid vehicles. TNGA-based motor vehicle engines are expected to offer 20% better fuel economy and 10% better power performance, as compared to Toyota's existing engines.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider transportation manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The motor vehicle parts manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the motor vehicle parts manufacturing market with other segments of the transportation manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, motor vehicle parts manufacturing indicators comparison.

Scope



Companies Mentioned: Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, Magna International Inc, Aisin Group, Continental Automotive Systems Corporation

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, motor vehicle parts manufacturing indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



9. Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



11. Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Segments

11.1. Global Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping, Other Parts

11.2. Global Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train & Parts Market Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts, Power Train And Power Train Parts

11.3. Global Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Manufacturing, Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components (except Spring) Manufacturing, Motor Vehicle Seating and Interior Trim Manufacturing



12. Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Metrics

12.1. Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Robert Bosch

Denso Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Aisin Group

Continental Automotive Systems Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aed189

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.