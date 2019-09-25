Nlyte Becomes First DCIM Provider to Support New Federal Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI) M19-19 

New DCOI Module Supports Latest U.S. Federal Mandate

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nlyte Software , the leading data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software company, today announced the availability of its Nlyte DCOI Version 2. The new module for the Nlyte DCOI solution supports the latest optimization goals mandated by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget for U.S. federal agencies.



Nlyte was the first DCIM solution provider to release a comprehensive product suite to meet the full requirements of the first phase of the U.S. federal DCOI. Currently, over 35 U.S. federal agencies use or are deploying the existing Nlyte DCOI solution. With Nlyte DCOI Version 2 agencies can now measure their progress, with enhanced analytics and dashboards, to fulfill the latest goals and objectives mandated by the new federal DCOI. Federal agencies deploying Nlyte’s DCOI Version 2 can immediately measure their baseline against the new mandate’s goals and make changes to meet their long-term objectives.

Based on the IT Dashboard provided by the Federal U.S. Government, there have been over 3,300 data center closures as a result of the DCOI optimization efforts; Nlyte’s optimization solution continues to play a vital role.

“With enhanced analytics, Nlyte DCOI Version 2 creates new dashboards to easily track progress toward meeting power efficiency and usage goals, and identify underutilized servers to retire,” said Andrew Ryan, VP of U.S. Federal Accounts for Nlyte. “Nlyte continues to serve more federal agencies than any other DCIM provider in offering the most advanced solutions to fulfill the new DCOI goals set by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.”

For more information on Nlyte DCOI Version 2, contact info@nlyte.com or call 650-642-2700.

About Nlyte Software

Since 2004 Nlyte has been committed to helping organizations optimize the management of their IT infrastructure. Nlyte automates the discovery, workflow management, and reporting across the entire technology stack, physical, virtual, and edge, including software and IoT devices. Nlyte reduces costs and risk while improving efficiency and transparency for the entire organization.



Some of the world’s most sophisticated IT organizations use Nlyte’s comprehensive out-of-the-box software solutions. Nlyte’s commitment to optimizing asset management, making it easier for people to do their job more efficiently and improve agility across the global organization, continues to develop a loyal following represented by a 98% retention of customers. For more information, visit www.nlyte.com or follow @nlyte on Twitter.

All trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only.

